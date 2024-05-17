Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell Riders Playset

Perform tricks and battle the bad guys with this awesome 24 x 14 TMNT city-themed set!

Designed with a rad reconfigurable tunnel track and sewer cover launchpad so you can jump vehicles from building to building!

Includes exclusive Leonardo diecast vehicle, dioramas and villains!

Combine with other TMNT toy vehicles to create the ultimate play space!