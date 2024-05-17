Hot Wheels City Themed Pack (Styles Vary)

Marketplace.
The Hot Wheels City Downtown Assortment allows kids to create their own cityscape loaded with stunts and cool adventures. Each set plays into the Hot Wheels City nemesis theme, incorporating elements that a creature could be lurking nearby, just waiting to pounce. They all connect to other Hot Wheels sets through multiple connection points and each comes with one Hot Wheels vehicle for push-around play straight out of the box. With familiar locations such as a repair station, a burger drive-thru, a car wash and parking garage, kids will want to collect them all for endless storytelling possibilities. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.ONE SUPPLIED AT RANDOM

