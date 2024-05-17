Curlimals Arctic Glow Perry Polar Bear

Cute, soft and snuggly Arctic Glow Curlimal character.

Responds to you with over 75 sounds and reactions - encourages interaction and pattern recognition.

Giggles, makes noises and talks in cute phrases.

Rub Perry's nose to warm him up and see his tummy light up in his magical colour. The colour changes to glowing pink when he's really wam and cozy!

Great for interactive and imaginative play and teaches nurturing behaviour.