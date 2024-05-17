Princess Mimi Colouring Book

Marketplace.
With the colouring book in the magical Princess Mimi design, kids can create beautiful princess outfits, magical fairies and cute animals and let their imagination run wild. On the 24 pages there are many pre-printed motifs, which can be glued, painted and supplemented according to your mood. In addition, the creative book contains design templates for inspiration and a double-sided sticker sheet with many stickers to decorate the artwork. The high-quality painting book has a size of approx. 26 x 21 x 0.5 cm and ensures a colourful leisure time.

