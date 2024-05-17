Princess Mimi Colouring Book

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

With the colouring book in the magical Princess Mimi design, kids can create beautiful princess outfits, magical fairies and cute animals and let their imagination run wild. On the 24 pages there are many pre-printed motifs, which can be glued, painted and supplemented according to your mood. In addition, the creative book contains design templates for inspiration and a double-sided sticker sheet with many stickers to decorate the artwork. The high-quality painting book has a size of approx. 26 x 21 x 0.5 cm and ensures a colourful leisure time.

With the colouring book in the magical Princess Mimi design, kids can create beautiful princess outfits, magical fairies and cute animals and let their imagination run wild. On the 24 pages there are many pre-printed motifs, which can be glued, painted and supplemented according to your mood. In addition, the creative book contains design templates for inspiration and a double-sided sticker sheet with many stickers to decorate the artwork. The high-quality painting book has a size of approx. 26 x 21 x 0.5 cm and ensures a colourful leisure time.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.