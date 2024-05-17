Grafix Design Your Own Sequin Throw Cushion

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Decorate your room with some dazzling sparkles with the GL Styles Make Your Own Sequin Cushion. This fashionable arts and crafts kit contains a fashionable cushion with the word ˜sparkle spelt out on it in glittering, on-trend sequins. Flip the cushion to reveal a cute, character scene that you can colour in with the included markers! Once you ve completed the picture, fill the cushion with the included stuffing and add it to your room for some extra style. Stylish arts and crafts for 7 and over.

Decorate your room with some dazzling sparkles with the GL Styles Make Your Own Sequin Cushion. This fashionable arts and crafts kit contains a fashionable cushion with the word ˜sparkle spelt out on it in glittering, on-trend sequins. Flip the cushion to reveal a cute, character scene that you can colour in with the included markers! Once you ve completed the picture, fill the cushion with the included stuffing and add it to your room for some extra style. Stylish arts and crafts for 7 and over.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.