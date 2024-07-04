Spirograph The Original Spirograph Junior

The easy way for young artists to make Amazing designs! Now junior aspiring artists have a Spirograph design set that was made with them in mind! The large jumbo design gears are easy to work with, and our instruction guide shows young imaginations how to turn Spirograph designs into awesome pictures. The red and yellow Spirograph carry along desk with built in storage trays. Pen colours may vary. The gears have been created to accommodate most pens and markers on the market. Ages 3+ Safety Warning Warning: Choking Hazard - Small Parts. Not suitable for children under 3 years. Stain Advisement: Ink may stain some surfaces. Keep away from painted walls , wall paper, wood, vinyl, carpeting and other materials that cannot be laundered. For best results: Markers can be washed from skin and most washable clothing. Wash promptly in hot water. Do not use prewashed or chlorine bleach. repeat laundering may be required.