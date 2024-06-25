Weird Science Scented Slime Making Kit Kids Make Your Own Ooze Set Goo Lab

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Little scientists will love creating their own sweet-scented slime with this Weird Science set. The set comes with everything kids need to make their own orange slime, which feels disgusting but smells as sweet as a freshly picked orange! Once they ve created the slime, they can store it in the container and play with it time and time again. It s oozing with fun! Contents: ooze base / ooze reactor / mixing tool / measuring cup / coloured paint / fragrance bottle / storage container / instruction sheet. Suitable for children aged 6 years and over. Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

Little scientists will love creating their own sweet-scented slime with this Weird Science set. The set comes with everything kids need to make their own orange slime, which feels disgusting but smells as sweet as a freshly picked orange! Once they ve created the slime, they can store it in the container and play with it time and time again. It s oozing with fun! Contents: ooze base / ooze reactor / mixing tool / measuring cup / coloured paint / fragrance bottle / storage container / instruction sheet. Suitable for children aged 6 years and over. Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.