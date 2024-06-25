Weird Science Scented Slime Making Kit Kids Make Your Own Ooze Set Goo Lab

Weird Science Scented Slime Making Kit Kids Make Your Own Ooze Set Goo Lab

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Weird Science Scented Slime Making Kit Kids Make Your Own Ooze Set Goo Lab
Little scientists will love creating their own sweet-scented slime with this Weird Science set. The set comes with everything kids need to make their own orange slime, which feels disgusting but smells as sweet as a freshly picked orange! Once they ve created the slime, they can store it in the container and play with it time and time again. It s oozing with fun! Contents: ooze base / ooze reactor / mixing tool / measuring cup / coloured paint / fragrance bottle / storage container / instruction sheet. Suitable for children aged 6 years and over.

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here