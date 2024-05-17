Ben 10 Action Jet Pack Ben Figure

Ben Tennyson, a 10-year-old boy, is on an extended summer vacation with his Grampa Max and cousin Gwen when he discovers a magical device- the Omnitrix watch. This amazing device gives Ben to ability to transform into any one of the spectacular alien heroes, each with its own unique abilities. Ben, Max and Gwen travel the country in their mobile home- the Rustbucket, and have a blast beating down would be villains along the way.

Recreate scenes from the Ben 10 Cartoon Network TV show, with the Ben 10 articulated figures which some come with a matching themed accessory. They feature realistic detail and styling.