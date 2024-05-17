Anime Heroes Digimon - Omegamon

Marketplace.
Omegamon is a Digimon that is actually formed of two other Digimon, fan favourites WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon. Fused together due to the power of those wishing for goodness, Omegamon has the powers and abilities of both of its predecessors. In its left, WarGreymon-shaped arm, it wields the invincible œGrey Sword and the œBrave Shield Omega , while in its right, MetalGarurumon-shaped arm, it has the œGaruru Cannon . Each of these highly detailed Digimon action figures is 6.5'' tall with over 16 points of articulation to allow you to pose and play these characters through the stories made popular through the Digimon anime, games, and trading cards. Each one includes an extra pair of hands and accessories to personalise your Digimon figurine as you want it. In addition to playing with these models you can also display them in various poses to decorate a room as part of a Digimon merchandise and collectible collection.

