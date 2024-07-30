If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

With the Ylvi neon colouring book, girls can create cute unicorn motifs and let their imagination run wild. On the 25 pages there are different motifs, which can be painted and glued according to your mood. Thanks to the black backgrounds, even inexperienced children can colour without errors and the neon colours are even better. The set is complemented by 5 neon markers in the colours pink, yellow, blue, red and green, is approx. 24 x 20.5 x 1.5 cm and ensures creative leisure activities.

Ylvi - neon colouring book set with 25 pages for designing, incl. 5 neon felt tip pens and sticker sheet in gold With the Ylvi neon colouring book, girls can create cute unicorn motifs and let their imagination run wild. On the 25 pages there are different motifs, which can be painted and glued according to your mood. Thanks to the black backgrounds, even inexperienced children can colour without errors and the neon colours are even better. The set is complemented by 5 neon markers in the colours pink, yellow, blue, red and green, is approx. 24 x 20.5 x 1.5 cm and ensures creative leisure activities.

