Play-Doh DohVinci Starter Set Stamp

Kickstart the DohVinci art and discover the creative possibilities! Easy to start and fun to master, DohVinci art supplies help almost anyone become an artist. Create all kinds of amazing artwork with the drawing tool, stamp and scrape tools, and tubes of drawing compound in this complete set. Simply load a tube into the drawing tool and squeeze the handle to start exploring a variety of drawing techniques and other ways to make unique, dimensional art. Use the scraping tool to smooth the compound for a background color or blend multiple compounds for a watercolor effect. Twist a stamp tip on the end of a drawing compound tube to add even more dimension to the art. This set includes an art board for practice, then use the drawing compound and tools on other art projects like paper, canvas, cardboard, glass, and more!