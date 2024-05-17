AEW Unrivalled Collection 16.5 cm Figure - Matt Jackson

The All Elite Wrestling Unrivaled Assortment features the highly detailed 6.5-inch pro-wrestling action figure, making it an incredible addition to any collection!

This collectible figure is poseable with 25 points of articulation! You can pose the AEW wrestler in your favorite action shot, perfect for recreating your dream AEW roster match-up!

Features character-authentic details,