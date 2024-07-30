TY Teletubbies 25cm Soft Toy Plush

Officially Licensed teletubbies soft plush toy. Receive either Po, Laa Laa, Dipsy or Tinky Winky. Product has embroidered features for longevity. Plush is approximately 25cm in height. Super soft and cuddly making it a perfect gift for your loved one. Styles vary, one supplied at random.