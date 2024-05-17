Marketplace.
Plasticine Fairyland Playset
Get creative with this Plasticine playset.

Magical and pretty this Fairyland playset allows you to create your very own fairy complete with wings! Create a fairy castle for your fairy to play in using the mould to make the door and windows, plus some leaves and flowers to decorate it!

Plasticine Fairyland Playset Plasticine never dries out Suitable for ages 5 and above

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

