If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Get creative with this Plasticine playset. Magical and pretty this Fairyland playset allows you to create your very own fairy complete with wings! Create a fairy castle for your fairy to play in using the mould to make the door and windows, plus some leaves and flowers to decorate it! Plasticine Fairyland Playset Plasticine never dries out Suitable for ages 5 and above Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

Get creative with this Plasticine playset. Magical and pretty this Fairyland playset allows you to create your very own fairy complete with wings! Create a fairy castle for your fairy to play in using the mould to make the door and windows, plus some leaves and flowers to decorate it! Plasticine Fairyland Playset Plasticine never dries out Suitable for ages 5 and above Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.