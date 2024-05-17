image 1 of Outsunny 3-PCS PE Rattan Wicker Sun Lounger Set Wicker Recliner Bed
Outsunny 3-PCS PE Rattan Wicker Sun Lounger Set Wicker Recliner Bed

This rattan lounge set comes with two sun loungers and a matching side table. Each longline seat has five adjustable positions, allowing you to lie back and relax to a position you want. The padded top cushions keep you comfortable, with extra-thick pillows for additional support. The side table comes with a glass top - a safe and solid spot for books, drinks food - and whatever else! Now the weather is warming up - complete your garden in style.
2 chairs and 1 side tableSuitable for indoor and outdoorMade of PE rattan and aluminum frame

