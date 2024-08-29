image 1 of Geomag Magicube Free Building Set 16pcs
Geomag Magicube Free Building Set 16pcs

MAGICUBE, LET THE MAGIC INMagicube is the revolutionary platform of Geomagworld products in the Junior Construction category. This innovative building system is made up of magnetic cubes that attach to each other on all six sides. By harnessing the invisible and magical properties of magnetism, children can give free rein to their imagination as they build colorful 3D models. Just playing with a few cubes, even the youngest of children begin to develop their first manual skills. The Magicube recycled line produced with 100% recycled plastic is a truly eco friendly toy with the same bright colors and high quality standards as all our Geomag products.From years of experience with schools all over the world, we have created a line of products for learning by playing at home using Magicube. Our magnetic cubes form the basic 2D and 3D structures and from there, kids can enter the world of mathematics and language
Magnetic cubes that attach to each otherBuild colourful 3D models100% recycled plastic

