Coco Cones Surprise Neon Plush Toy (One Supplied)

Adopt your own cute pet with new Coco Cones plush in a Cone! These 6 cuddly cuties come huddled in a colourful cone, just waiting to be taken home. Mix and match to make your perfect pet collection with 6 plush characters to collect.

Pop them out the cone and find a secret surprise baby hiding inside, there are a total of 6 Coco Babies to collect! Collect the cute pencil toppers and match them to the large plush characters to complete your full collection! One supplied at random. Please note: Designs may vary from images shown.