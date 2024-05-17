Engino STEM and Robotics Produino Set

The STEM and Robotics Produino education set is specially designed for Secondary school children of ages 12 to 16 plus years, and even vocational schools and hobby engineers. With innovative experimental activities that cover the core subjects of STEM. It moves into advanced programming with textual coding. Besides its main controller, it embeds an additional Arduino processor that enables open DIY projects. The set comes in a convenient plastic storage tub that contains 406 plastic and 1914 connecting structural and technical parts and high level robotic devices such as the unique Produino controller. It has a battery compartment for 6 x AA batteries, not supplied, 2 x DC motors, a servo motor with RJ connector, a touch sensor, 2 IR sensors, a colour sensor, an ultrasonic sensor, and a gyroscope and accelerometer sensor. Besides the programmable 128 x 64 screen, it conveniently has a built-in large breadboard so that students can make their own circuitry. It allows the construction of more than 30 STEM and Robotic models. For 2 to 3 builders. Suits ages 12 to 16 + years.