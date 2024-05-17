Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs Lil’ Snippers Single Pack

NEW Lil' Snippers with magical child friendly scissors to cut fur and reveal your new pet pal!

Cut their fur and groom them! Take the child-friendly scissors to slowly snip away all that overgrown hair.

Comb and style your new little pet pal, pop them back into the backpack and take your new furry friend with you everywhere!

There are 4 different levels of character rarity to collect - from common, unusual, rare and of course three adorable ultra rare characters with multi-colored hair and eyes!

Use the cute heart shaped comb to style them!

There are 21 new characters to collect! Which Lil' Snipper will you rescue?