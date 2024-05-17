Marketplace.
Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs Lil’ Snippers Single Pack

Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs Lil’ Snippers Single Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.99

£13.99/each

Little Live Scruff-a-Luvs Lil’ Snippers Single Pack
NEW Lil' Snippers with magical child friendly scissors to cut fur and reveal your new pet pal!Cut their fur and groom them! Take the child-friendly scissors to slowly snip away all that overgrown hair.Comb and style your new little pet pal, pop them back into the backpack and take your new furry friend with you everywhere!There are 4 different levels of character rarity to collect - from common, unusual, rare and of course three adorable ultra rare characters with multi-colored hair and eyes!Use the cute heart shaped comb to style them!There are 21 new characters to collect! Which Lil' Snipper will you rescue?

View all Dolls

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here