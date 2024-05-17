The Puppet Company Baby Triceratops Red

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The cutest Dinosaur puppets yet! We are very excited to launch this new "Baby Dinos" range. This prehistoric collection includes a baby T-Rex, Triceratops and Stegosaurus. Suitable from 12 months. Made from soft vibrant fabrics and allow great mouth manipulation. Height: 30cm Length (with tail): 30cm Width: 14cm Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

The cutest Dinosaur puppets yet! We are very excited to launch this new "Baby Dinos" range. This prehistoric collection includes a baby T-Rex, Triceratops and Stegosaurus. Suitable from 12 months. Made from soft vibrant fabrics and allow great mouth manipulation. Height: 30cm Length (with tail): 30cm Width: 14cm Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.