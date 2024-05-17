Marketplace.
Engino Inventor Mechanics Acrobatic Plane With 5 Bonus Models

Engino Inventor Mechanics Acrobatic Plane With 5 Bonus Models
The new INVENTOR MECHANICS series has a thematic approach with multi model capabilities, featuring an impressive main model of an acrobatic Plane and the further options of building another 4 other models, there are 5 models in total. A new library of patent pending components has been added to the ENGINO system which enhances both aesthetics and technical features. Full printed instructions are included and there is also a free app to download with instructions and more. These parts include high precession wheels, mechanisms and snap fit curved surfaces. The smaller sets in the series are suitable for 9 year olds, while older children are challenged with the bigger sets which also include a geared motor. The top of range steps up the complexity with Robotics technology, Bluetooth connectivity and software control. Suits ages 9 years plus.
Build an acrobatic plane and 4 other modelsFull instructions are included

