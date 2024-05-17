Engino Open Projects STEM Set Amusement Park

The Open Projects STEM set is the ideal classroom solution which will empower students to engage with real life problem solving while developing critical and engineering design thinking, with amusement park, Eiffel Tower & Chain reaction. The set includes a huge library of parts, both structural and mechanical, so that students working in teams can brainstorm, model their ideas and develop solutions trying several iterations. The set can be used as a stand alone product for open projects or in combination with other Engino robotic solutions for more advanced problems that require coding and electronics. The set comes in a convenient plastic storage tub and has enough parts to build some of the impressive mega models of Engino, such as the motorized London Eye, a 1.5m tall Eiffel tower and an amazing chain reaction machine. The extensive library of parts and interchangeability of Engino system, challenges students of both late Primary and Secondary as it offers unlimited potential of creativity and increasing complexity. Suits ages 9 to 12 years.