The Puppet Company Baby Monsters Red Hand Puppet

Available in eight wacky designs and colours to suit all tastes, our new Baby Monsters are sure to put a smile on your face! Each character is full of personality and fun, just itching to be played with. Some are bright day glow colours whilst others are made in a more muted colour palette. Every Baby Monsters is as large as a melon with a huge mouth so they can talk, shout and sing (with a bit of help from you). If you don't want to give them voices the new air-filled squeaker in each one gives you lots of different sounds, great fun and so easy to use! Average height - 35cm.