The Puppet Company Long Sleeves Red Squirrel Hand Puppet

This thirty eight centimetre long glove puppet is great for play or for puppet performances. Made of high quality material, with excellent attention to details in the construction the animal will be a firm favourite.



The mouth and paws are movable. Children and adults alike are fascinated and enchanted by the magic of puppetry, and the mystical puppets from The Puppet Company take the art to a whole new dimension. Puppets encourage children to be creative, use their imagination to tell exciting stories, to bring fairy tales to life, to entertain and to have fun.



The Puppet Company have been producing high quality toys for many years and have built their reputation on their ability to translate any animal or character into a beautifully made and well-functioning puppet.



Safety Information:

Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.