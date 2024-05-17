Marketplace.
TY Rescue Tales Babies One Supplied Styles May Vary Plush
These sweet pups are looking for their furrever homes! An assortment of 8 pups or kittens. Which adorable pet will you rescue? A Golden Retriever, Husky, Chocolate Lab, Boxer Mix, Poodle, Cocker Spaniel, Tabby Cat or Fluffy Kitten. Each cute pet comes with a collar and name tag, adoption certificate, activity booklet, customisable dog or cat house and stickers.Rescue Tales Soft Plush Toy Assortment Features:Suitable for children aged 3 years+.Totally huggable soft bodyEight pup & kitty breedsIncludes: Rescue Tales Baby, Collar, Adoption Certificate & Activity BookletInside the activity book is a vet check-up chart and colouring pagesPersonalise your pets adoption certificate with stickersWorks with the free Rescue Tales appIncludes: Rescue Tales Baby, Collar, Adoption Certificate & Activity BookletPackage converts into a pup or kitty homeAssortment of petsEach sold separatelyStyles may vary
Plush animal with it's own birthday!

