TY Rescue Tales Babies One Supplied Styles May Vary Plush

These sweet pups are looking for their furrever homes! An assortment of 8 pups or kittens. Which adorable pet will you rescue? A Golden Retriever, Husky, Chocolate Lab, Boxer Mix, Poodle, Cocker Spaniel, Tabby Cat or Fluffy Kitten. Each cute pet comes with a collar and name tag, adoption certificate, activity booklet, customisable dog or cat house and stickers. Rescue Tales Soft Plush Toy Assortment Features: Suitable for children aged 3 years+. Totally huggable soft body Eight pup & kitty breeds Includes: Rescue Tales Baby, Collar, Adoption Certificate & Activity Booklet Inside the activity book is a vet check-up chart and colouring pages Personalise your pets adoption certificate with stickers Works with the free Rescue Tales app Includes: Rescue Tales Baby, Collar, Adoption Certificate & Activity Booklet Package converts into a pup or kitty home Assortment of pets Each sold separately Styles may vary