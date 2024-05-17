Marketplace.
Play-Doh Sand EZ Stretch Single Tub (One Supplied)

Play-Doh Sand EZ Stretch Single Tub (One Supplied)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£6.99

£6.99/each

Play-Doh Sand EZ Stretch Single Tub (One Supplied)
Get ready for SAND-tastic sensory fun with non-toxic Play-Doh Sand EZ Stretch compound! Great to stretch, pull, squish, squeeze and play, sand compound comes in a single 6-ounce can and a fun color. The bold, bright color and oh-so-satisfying texture add up to an irresistible sensory experience that's fun to look at and to touch. Packed in a resealable can. One colour supplied at random.

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here