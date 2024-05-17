Marketplace.
Star Wars Boba Fett Voice Cloner Feature Plush

Star Wars Boba Fett Voice Cloner Feature Plush

Create adventures from the Star Wars galaxy with the Star Wars Boba Fett voice changer plush!The 12'-tall plush figure features a voice changer: Speak into his helmet and hear him repeat the line in a Boba Fett-type voice.Squeeze his pack and a rocket shoots off his back, ready for action and excitement.Inspired by the featured character Boba Fett in Star Wars and Star Wars Book of Boba Fett, the details are true to the franchise.Star Wars Boba Fett voice changer plush is a great gift for Star Wars fans 3 years and older.

