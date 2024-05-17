Engino STEM MECHANICS: Gears and Worm drives

Learn how gears can easily reduce or increase speed, change force or transfer motion from one position to another. Discover how worm drives are used to greatly reduce rotational speed and how screws can convert rotational motion to linear, while greatly increasing force. Build 12 working models such as an experimental crane, a gearbox, a carousel, a helicopter, a screw press and a crane with a rotating arm. You can find easy to follow building instructions for all models either online or in the booklet included. The booklet provides detailed explanations of the different scientific principles applied and incorporates innovative experimental activities for hands on learning. A Quiz section is also available to challenge your newly acquired knowledge. Suits ages 9 years plus.