Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED Race car with 10 bonus models

Introducing the captivating INVENTOR MOTORIZED Race Car, an exciting addition to the world of creative play. Designed for young adventurers aged 9 and up, this set sparks imagination and learning in every turn. Crafted with precision and innovation, the INVENTOR MOTORIZED Race Car is more than just a toy its a gateway to endless possibilities. With the power of creativity at their fingertips, children explore the art of mechanics, discovering how things work while constructing their own dynamic race car and 10 bonus models.

Engineered to captivate young minds, this set comes with patent pending components that merge aesthetics and functionality. High precision wheels, snap fit curved surfaces, and ingenious mechanisms create an immersive experience, ensuring both playfulness and learning in perfect harmony.