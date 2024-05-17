Engino STEM Newtons laws and inclined Planes

Learn all about Newtons laws of motion which are the basis of classical mechanics that still describe most everyday life situations. Experiment with kinetic and potential energy in order to discover the properties of energy and how it is transformed from one form to the other. Build 8 working models such as a ballistic catapult, a gravity fan, a collision car, a moving cabin, a balloon powered plane and a dragster. You can find easy to follow building instructions for all models either online or in the booklet included. The booklet provides detailed explanations of the different scientific principles applied and incorporates innovative experimental activities for hands-on learning. A Quiz section is also available to challenge your newly acquired knowledge. Suits ages 9 years plus.