Marketplace.
image 1 of Engino Creative Engineering 10 in 1 Maker Junior
image 1 of Engino Creative Engineering 10 in 1 Maker Juniorimage 2 of Engino Creative Engineering 10 in 1 Maker Juniorimage 3 of Engino Creative Engineering 10 in 1 Maker Juniorimage 4 of Engino Creative Engineering 10 in 1 Maker Juniorimage 5 of Engino Creative Engineering 10 in 1 Maker Junior

Engino Creative Engineering 10 in 1 Maker Junior

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£27.99

£27.99/each

Engino Creative Engineering 10 in 1 Maker Junior
Introducing the CREATIVE ENGINEERING series, a space efficient ENGINO system collection perfect for online stores, optimizing storage and logistics. These sets combine our top-selling traditional ENGINO models, fostering youthful engineering brilliance. Our emphasis on creativity allows numerous models from one set, while advanced digital content unlocks STEM principles. The Maker Junior set employs the Qboidz system, and the "Maker Master" set suits ages 7-12 plus, with options from 20 models in 1 to the complex 60 models in 1 with motorized control. Catering to all genders, we also offer a Maker girl edition to actively involve girls in STEM. Experience limitless play and storage convenience with each set housed in a practical plastic tub. Unleash creativity, learning, and fun explore CREATIVE ENGINEERING today.
10 ModelsCatering to all genders

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here