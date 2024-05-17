Marketplace.
Engino Creative Engineering 20 in 1 Maker Master

Introducing the CREATIVE ENGINEERING series: a compact showcase of the ENGINO system, perfect for online stores, optimizing storage and logistics. These sets amalgamate our top selling ENGINO models, cultivating young engineers and inventors. Emphasizing creativity, multiple models stem from one kit. STEM principles are animated through advanced digital content, catering to ages 7-12 plus. Each set is housed in a storage friendly tub for ongoing engagement. The Maker Master series initiates at 20 models in 1, escalating in complexity to the motorized 60 models in 1 tub. Engaging all genders, theres a Maker girl edition to actively involve girls in STEM pursuits. Discover limitless possibilities with CREATIVE ENGINEERING!
20 models in 1Optimizing storage and logisticsSTEM principles

