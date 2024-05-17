Engino STEM Mechanics Pulley Drives

Learn how pulley drives can be used to transfer force with reduced friction and how they can increase force or speed at amazing levels. Pulleys have been used for thousands of years and are essential parts of complex machines in modern times, solving many technological problems. Build 8 working models such as a material lift, a stationary bike, a crane bridge, a blender, a construction crane and a windmill. You can find easy-to-follow building instructions for all models either online or in the booklet included. The booklet provides detailed explanations of the different scientific principles applied and incorporates innovative experimental activities for hands-on learning. A Quiz section is also available to challenge your newly acquired knowledge. Suits ages 9 years plus.