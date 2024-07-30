Outsunny 2kW Patio Heater Garden Wall Mount Electric Aluminium 3 Power

Adding warmth and style to your patio has never been easier with Outsunny's wall mounted electric heater. Black aluminium frame with mesh protection compliments any outdoor decoration while the calming ambiance of the light creates comfortable environment for everyone. The high-efficiency quartz element of the hanging patio heater provides immediate safe heat with 3 heat settings--650 watts, 1300 watts and 2000 watts. Perfect for garages, outdoor patios, indoor pools, workshop and more!