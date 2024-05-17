Outsunny Garden Table Top Patio Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switch

For the colder months, you can keep warm outside with this Outsunny infrared heater. The infrared design provides instant and consistent heat, so you get warm and stay warm quickly. The outer mesh protects you, the top handle makes it easy to move to where you want. The IP54 rating makes it suitable for outdoor use, so you can use this heater with confidence.