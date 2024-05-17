image 1 of Outsunny Garden Table Top Patio Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switch
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Table Top Patio Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switchimage 2 of Outsunny Garden Table Top Patio Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switchimage 3 of Outsunny Garden Table Top Patio Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switchimage 4 of Outsunny Garden Table Top Patio Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switchimage 5 of Outsunny Garden Table Top Patio Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switch

Outsunny Garden Table Top Patio Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switch

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Garden Table Top Patio Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switch
For the colder months, you can keep warm outside with this Outsunny infrared heater. The infrared design provides instant and consistent heat, so you get warm and stay warm quickly. The outer mesh protects you, the top handle makes it easy to move to where you want. The IP54 rating makes it suitable for outdoor use, so you can use this heater with confidence.
Covers a 68m squared area;Wire safety shell to protect you;A handle on the top for easy moving;

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here