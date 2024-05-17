Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Rain Cover, 50000 BTU

Enjoy garden ambience all year round with this Outsunny outdoor gas fire pit table. Made from metal for durability and a sleek look, it features an inner compartment to safely hold a gas propane tank. The garden furniture with 50000 BTU burner means enjoying a flame without worrying about messy ashes. Whether on a porch, patio or garden, our gas fire pit table is an excellent addition to your home.