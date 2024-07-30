Outsunny Fire Pit Metal Fire Bowl Fireplace Patio Heater for Garden

Sleek, stylish and super helpful: say hello to this modern Outsunny firepit. Made from stainless steel so it's tough and high heat resistant, it's crafted into a smooth sphere design. It has a smokeless secondary combustion system: oxygen enters from below and channels between the walls for a strong and powerful burn, whilst burning the fuel down to ash for a smokeless experience - enjoy the heat like never before!