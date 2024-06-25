Outsunny Firepit Outdoor Patio Heater with Spark Screen Cover, Log Grate

Now not only can you cook delicious food during the day, but you can keep warm at night with the Outsunny fire pit BBQ. It's made from tough steel to resist temperatures up to 500 Centigrade and cook food safely. Air vents promote airflow. It features a deep bottom pit for holding fire with a cooking grate to hold food. The fire bowl prevents you from touching any naked flames for safety, with the mesh lid adding another protective layer. Comes with a fire poker, so you will never use your hands.