Outsunny 61.5cm 2-In-1 Outdoor Fire Pit & Firewood BBQ Garden Cooker

Now not only can you cook delicious food in the day, but you can keep warm at night with this elegant Outsunny square fire pit BBQ. It's made from tough steel to resist temperatures up to 500 Centigrade and cook food safely and quickly. It features a bottom pit for holding fire, with a cooking grate to safely hold food. The fire bowl also prevents you from touching any naked flames for safety, and the mesh lid adds another protective layer. Comes with a fire poker, so you will never use your hands.