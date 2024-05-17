image 1 of Outsunny Firepit on Wheels Fire Bowl with Grill Spark Screen Cover Poker
image 1 of Outsunny Firepit on Wheels Fire Bowl with Grill Spark Screen Cover Pokerimage 2 of Outsunny Firepit on Wheels Fire Bowl with Grill Spark Screen Cover Pokerimage 3 of Outsunny Firepit on Wheels Fire Bowl with Grill Spark Screen Cover Pokerimage 4 of Outsunny Firepit on Wheels Fire Bowl with Grill Spark Screen Cover Pokerimage 5 of Outsunny Firepit on Wheels Fire Bowl with Grill Spark Screen Cover Poker

Outsunny Firepit on Wheels Fire Bowl with Grill Spark Screen Cover Poker

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Firepit on Wheels Fire Bowl with Grill Spark Screen Cover Poker
A 3-in-1 design camping fire pit, bringing you tasty food, toasty warmth and a touch of elegance to your garden and outdoors: this firepit BBQ table from Outsunny. A fire poker is included in the garden fire pits to safely move charcoal and other heating fuel. The mesh lid protects against flying sparks. The mosaic round outer is pretty. Do more with the garden fire pit.
Keep warm, suitable for outdoorsMesh coverEquipped with a poker

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here