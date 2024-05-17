Outsunny Firepit on Wheels Fire Bowl with Grill Spark Screen Cover Poker

A 3-in-1 design camping fire pit, bringing you tasty food, toasty warmth and a touch of elegance to your garden and outdoors: this firepit BBQ table from Outsunny. A fire poker is included in the garden fire pits to safely move charcoal and other heating fuel. The mesh lid protects against flying sparks. The mosaic round outer is pretty. Do more with the garden fire pit.