Outsunny 76cm Round Garden Firepit Patio Heater with Poker, Cover,Wood

Now not only can you cook delicious food during the day, but you can keep warm at night with this Outsunny fire pit BBQ. Made from tough steel to resist temperatures up to 500 Centigrade, cook food safely and quickly. The round shape features a deep bottom pit for holding the charcoal and letting it burn. The fire pit also prevents you from touching any naked flames for safety, with the mesh lid adding another protective layer. Comes with a fire poker, so you will never use your hands.