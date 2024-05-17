Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 66cm Square Fire Pit Patio Metal Brazier with Grill Net Mesh
image 1 of Outsunny 66cm Square Fire Pit Patio Metal Brazier with Grill Net Meshimage 2 of Outsunny 66cm Square Fire Pit Patio Metal Brazier with Grill Net Meshimage 3 of Outsunny 66cm Square Fire Pit Patio Metal Brazier with Grill Net Meshimage 4 of Outsunny 66cm Square Fire Pit Patio Metal Brazier with Grill Net Meshimage 5 of Outsunny 66cm Square Fire Pit Patio Metal Brazier with Grill Net Mesh

Outsunny 66cm Square Fire Pit Patio Metal Brazier with Grill Net Mesh

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£51.99

£51.99/each

Outsunny 66cm Square Fire Pit Patio Metal Brazier with Grill Net Mesh
A 3-in-1 design, bringing you tasty food, toasty warmth and a touch of elegance to your garden and outdoors: this BBQ fire pit table from Outsunny. A fire poker is included to safely move charcoal and other heating fuel. The mesh lid protects against flying sparks. The mosaic round outer and curved feet are pretty. Do more with the garden fire pits.
Holding room for firewood to produce an abundance of heatA sturdy structure can withstand a high temperatureLarge base to avoid ground contact

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here