Outsunny 66cm Square Fire Pit Patio Metal Brazier with Grill Net Mesh

A 3-in-1 design, bringing you tasty food, toasty warmth and a touch of elegance to your garden and outdoors: this BBQ fire pit table from Outsunny. A fire poker is included to safely move charcoal and other heating fuel. The mesh lid protects against flying sparks. The mosaic round outer and curved feet are pretty. Do more with the garden fire pits.