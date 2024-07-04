Outsunny Outdoor Fire Pit Brazier with Cooking Grill Log Wood Burner

Bring warmth after hours and a delicious cooking spot with this Outsunny duo-use fire pit BBQ. The fire bowls for garden room for charcoal, with removable cooking grate to grill food to perfection. Dome shaped mesh lid protects sparks flying out, with included poker to safely move wooden logs. The garden fire pit is made from metal, it's suitable for extended use. Keep fed in the day - keep warm at night: what more do you want?