Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Curtain 4 Panel Sidewalls for 3m x 3m Gazebo
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Curtain 4 Panel Sidewalls for 3m x 3m Gazeboimage 2 of Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Curtain 4 Panel Sidewalls for 3m x 3m Gazeboimage 3 of Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Curtain 4 Panel Sidewalls for 3m x 3m Gazeboimage 4 of Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Curtain 4 Panel Sidewalls for 3m x 3m Gazeboimage 5 of Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Curtain 4 Panel Sidewalls for 3m x 3m Gazebo

Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Curtain 4 Panel Sidewalls for 3m x 3m Gazebo

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£45.99

£45.99/each

Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Curtain 4 Panel Sidewalls for 3m x 3m Gazebo
Extend your 3m x 3m gazebo life and enjoy more outdoor gatherings - do it with these gazebo replacement curtains from Outsunny. Made from thick polyester for durability, each piece of the gazebo side panels will create plenty of privacy and keep inside dry and protected. Our gazebo sides panels are easy to set up and remove each piece to save time and effort. you will love hosting your garden parties even more.
Strap to fix easily when not being usedDurable polyester keeps privacy insideZip fastening to open and close easily

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here