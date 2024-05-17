Outsunny Outdoor Privacy Curtain 4 Panel Sidewalls for 3m x 3m Gazebo

Extend your 3m x 3m gazebo life and enjoy more outdoor gatherings - do it with these gazebo replacement curtains from Outsunny. Made from thick polyester for durability, each piece of the gazebo side panels will create plenty of privacy and keep inside dry and protected. Our gazebo sides panels are easy to set up and remove each piece to save time and effort. you will love hosting your garden parties even more.