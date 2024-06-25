Outsunny 3m x 3m Retractable Pergola Canopy with Aluminium Frame

Stylish shelter for your outdoors comes in the form of this Outsunny pergola. The 3m x 3m open design gives you full control of the set up underneath - it's spacious enough for gathering all your nearest and dearest together. The top is fitted with a polyester canopy, which can be moved horizontally with the drawstring - control the amount of light you allow through. Great for those sunny days where you want some shade. Aluminium frame for a strong core.