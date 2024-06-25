Outsunny 4m x 3m Outdoor Gazebo Canopy Pavilion with Curtains Netting

This outdoor garden pavilion is ideal for letting you and guests enjoy parties. The polyester canopy, curtains, mesh netting sidewalls and steady frame create a comfortable space which can created with an open or private feel. The large size provides lots of shelter for many people. Comes with ground stakes to attach to the ground for extra stability.