Outsunny 4m x 3m Outdoor Pergola Retractable Canopy Wall Mounted

This Outsunny metal gazebo is exactly what your outdoor area has been missing. Whether it's for creating shade or gently letting in sunlight, this piece does both. It features a retractable top canopy which you can adjust to any position you like. The metal frame is strong, the lean to pergola stands steady, with ground nails included to pin to the ground. This is a great way to extend your outdoor living area, creating a shelter for year-round use.