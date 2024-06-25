Outsunny 3.65m x 3m Aluminum Outdoor Gazebo with Hardtop Double Roof

This garden pavilion from Outsunny adds style to your outdoor space. The steel panel roof provides shelter from the sun and rain. The polyester curtains and breathable zipper mesh sidewalls create a comfortable space. Its large sizing provides enough shelter for yourself and several other people. You can set up this hard roof gazebo in the backyard or poolside, have a nice gathering with friends or family.