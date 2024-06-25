image 1 of Outsunny 3.65m x 3m Aluminum Outdoor Gazebo with Hardtop Double Roof
image 1 of Outsunny 3.65m x 3m Aluminum Outdoor Gazebo with Hardtop Double Roofimage 2 of Outsunny 3.65m x 3m Aluminum Outdoor Gazebo with Hardtop Double Roofimage 3 of Outsunny 3.65m x 3m Aluminum Outdoor Gazebo with Hardtop Double Roofimage 4 of Outsunny 3.65m x 3m Aluminum Outdoor Gazebo with Hardtop Double Roofimage 5 of Outsunny 3.65m x 3m Aluminum Outdoor Gazebo with Hardtop Double Roof

Outsunny 3.65m x 3m Aluminum Outdoor Gazebo with Hardtop Double Roof

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 3.65m x 3m Aluminum Outdoor Gazebo with Hardtop Double Roof
This garden pavilion from Outsunny adds style to your outdoor space. The steel panel roof provides shelter from the sun and rain. The polyester curtains and breathable zipper mesh sidewalls create a comfortable space. Its large sizing provides enough shelter for yourself and several other people. You can set up this hard roof gazebo in the backyard or poolside, have a nice gathering with friends or family.
Hardtop gazebo with tall and spacious designIncludes double-tier top canopyAluminium frame for a stable structure

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here