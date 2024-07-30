Outsunny 3m x 3m Pop Up Gazebo Marquee Tent for Garden with Carry Bag

This Outsunny garden tent is a great way to create a shaded place when you require it. Two-part set comes with a powder-coated steel frame for structure, with a fabric canopy for shelter. The silver-coloured lining helps reflect heat to keep you cool. A foldable design with a bag included, take it and use for garden parties, BBQs, receptions and more. Comes with ground pegs and guy ropes to secure to the ground for extra stability. Sunny and shady days await, whatever you chose to do.