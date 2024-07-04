Outsunny 3m x 4m Aluminium Hardtop Gazebo Canopy with Polycarbonate Top

Pull out all the stops next time you have guests over during the Summer, with help from this aluminium gazebo from Outsunny. Offering privacy and protection are the curtains, which can be tied back when not needed. Mesh netting keeps bugs and pests out. The hardtop roof offers better protection from the sun, rain and wind and keeps inside cool. A garden gazebo for anyone looking to create the right impression for their next BBQ and outdoor party.